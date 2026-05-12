Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar separated? Throwback to what the duo once said about their future together

New Delhi:

Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar have been the headline makers of Tuesday. The duo have reportedly ended their marriage of four years; however, no official confirmation has come in from them. As buzz around their separation continues to strengthen, one of their past interviews together has resurfaced. In the same way, Mouni and Suraj spoke about the life they wanted to live together.

When Mouni and Suraj spoke about their life ahead

Mouni and Suraj come from completely different worlds. While Mouni is a popular name in showbiz, Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman. In a 2023 throwback interview with Wed Me Good, the two opened up about marriage, companionship, and the little things that keep them happy together. While speaking about what they look forward to in life as a couple, Mouni had said, “Just being together, having fun along the way and doing great things at work.” Suraj, meanwhile, kept it simple and thoughtful. “Just do your best today and let tomorrow take its own shape,” he had said.

When Mouni and Suraj spoke about living together in Dubai during lockdown

The couple also reflected on how their relationship evolved during the lockdown phase. Mouni revealed that what was initially supposed to be a short Dubai trip unexpectedly turned into a seven-month stay after lockdown restrictions kicked in. “I went to Dubai for I think three four days and the lockdown happened so I ended up staying back there for seven months,” she had recalled in the same interview.

Mouni had further admitted that the extended time together helped them discover sides of each other they had not seen before. What started as a dreamy holiday phase slowly became a reality check about living together every single day. “Before that it was all so you know holiday hunky-dory mushy and so much romance and suddenly then I was like what okay he's like this also and he was like oh she's like this also,” she said.

The actress added that while there were moments that felt uncomfortable, they eventually figured things out together. “We discovered a lot of parts of each other that probably were not comfortable with but then we worked it out,” she shared.

Suraj also joked about how marriage has not changed too much between them, except that Mouni has become “a little happier… a lot happier.”

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar reportedly met at a club. Soon after, they started dating and eventually ended up getting married in 2022. Given the current circumstances and whether it is true, Mouni and Suraj have unfollowed each other on social media. Suraj has allegedly deleted his Instagram profile. An official confirmation from the duo is awaited.

Also read: Are Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar heading for divorce? Latest Instagram activity garners attention