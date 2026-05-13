What caused Prateek Yadav’s death? Here’s what we know so far

New Delhi:

Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning at the age of 38. His death was confirmed by Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta after he was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

According to hospital authorities, doctors received information around 5 am that Prateek Yadav was unwell. A medical team rushed to his residence, but his condition had already turned serious. He was later brought to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 5:55 am.

Prateek Yadav was reportedly battling lung-related health issues

While the exact cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed, sources said Prateek Yadav had been ill for some time and was dealing with lung-related complications.

According to sources, he had a clot in his lungs and was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital. On Wednesday morning, his health reportedly worsened suddenly. Family members noticed that he was not responding and immediately rushed him to Civil Hospital in Lucknow.

Doctors, however, could not save him.

Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta said the precise reason behind the death would only become clear after a postmortem examination.

Four-doctor panel to conduct postmortem

Sources said a postmortem examination of Prateek Yadav’s body will now be conducted and the entire process will be videographed.

A team of four doctors has reportedly been formed for the postmortem procedure. Officials are expected to rely on the findings to determine the exact cause of death, which still remains unclear.

Prateek Yadav stayed away from frontline politics

Prateek Yadav was the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna Gupta. He was also the half-brother of Akhilesh Yadav.

Despite belonging to one of Uttar Pradesh’s most influential political families, Prateek largely stayed away from active politics and focused on business and fitness-related ventures.

He studied at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom and later became associated with the real estate and fitness sectors in Lucknow. He owned a gym called “Iron Core Fit” and was known in local business circles for his interest in fitness entrepreneurship.

Prateek was also involved in animal welfare activities and ran an organisation named “Jeev Ashray”, which worked for the rescue, treatment and care of stray dogs.

He married Aparna Bisht, now known as Aparna Yadav, in 2011. The couple has a daughter together.

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