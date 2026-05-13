Prateek Yadav passes away: Who was Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son?

Lucknow:

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 38. According to reports, he was brought dead to a civil hospital in Lucknow. Prateek was the husband of BJP leader Aparna Bisht Yadav. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves across political and social circles.

Unlike several members of the Yadav family, Prateek had stayed away from active politics and maintained a low public profile. Let us find out what Prateek Yadav did instead of pursuing a career in politics.

Who was Prateek Yadav?

Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhana Gupta. He was the half-brother of Akhilesh Yadav, who currently serves as the president of the Samajwadi Party and is a Lok Sabha MP.

According to available information, Prateek was born on July 7, 1987. Mulayam Singh Yadav's first wife was Malti Devi, with whom he had Akhilesh Yadav. Malti Devi passed away in 2003. Reports suggest that Mulayam Singh Yadav had kept his second marriage private for a long period before eventually publicly acknowledging it.

Prateek's educational qualification

Prateek completed his early schooling at City Montessori School in Lucknow. He later pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow. For higher studies, Prateek travelled to the United Kingdom and completed his MBA from the University of Leeds.

Unlike his half-brother Akhilesh Yadav, who entered active politics, Prateek largely stayed away from political life and maintained a low public profile.

Prateek focused on business and fitness-related ventures

After completing his education, Prateek stepped into the business sector rather than entering politics. According to reports, he was involved in the real estate business. Prateek was also known to possess a collection of several expensive luxury cars. Furthermore, he was deeply passionate about fitness and bodybuilding, and he had even worked as a gym trainer. He owned a gym in Lucknow named 'The Fitness Planet'.

Prateek Yadav was married to Aparna Yadav. After being in a relationship for several years, the couple got married in 2012. Aparna entered politics in 2017 and contested the Lucknow Cantonment Assembly constituency election on a Samajwadi Party ticket, but was defeated. She later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2022.

At present, Aparna serves as the Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women. Recently, rumours regarding a possible divorce between Prateek Yadav and Aparna surfaced on social media. However, Prateek later publicly dismissed the claims.

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