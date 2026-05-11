UP: Psy-ber Panchayat takes cyber safety and mental health awareness to rural Lucknow

Lucknow:

In a significant step towards strengthening cyber awareness and mental well-being in rural India, PsyNaree Welfare Foundation, in collaboration with RT Cyber Academy, organised a unique community outreach programme titled “Psy-ber Panchayat” at Primary School Hasanpur Khevli in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow.

The initiative brought together villagers, students and community members for an engaging awareness session focused on two of the most pressing challenges of the digital era — cybercrime and mental health.

Bridging gap between technology and rural awareness

As digital access rapidly expands across rural India, communities are increasingly becoming vulnerable to online frauds, cyber scams, and social media misuse. Addressing this growing concern, renowned cyber safety expert Rakshit Tandon delivered an insightful session on the evolving tactics used by cybercriminals, including fake calls, OTP frauds, phishing attempts, and financial scams targeting unsuspecting citizens.

He particularly highlighted the alarming rise of mule bank accounts in villages, where fraudsters manipulate innocent individuals into sharing bank accounts, SIM cards, or KYC documents in exchange for small monetary benefits. These accounts are later used to channel proceeds from cybercrime, often leaving villagers entangled in serious legal consequences such as account freezes, police investigations, and arrests.

Tandon stressed that awareness and vigilance remain the strongest defence against cybercrime and urged citizens to exercise caution while sharing personal or financial information online.

Mental health concerns in digital age

The programme also shed light on the silent psychological impact of excessive digital dependence. Archie Anuraj, mental health expert from Team PsyNaree, spoke about the growing prevalence of stress, anxiety, loneliness, emotional isolation, and social withdrawal, especially among children and young people increasingly consumed by screens and social media.

She emphasised the importance of emotional well-being, open conversations around mental health, and community support systems in nurturing healthier and more resilient societies. Her session encouraged participants to recognise mental health as an equally important pillar of overall social development.

Awareness through community engagement

Adding an interactive dimension to the event, short films on cyber safety and mental health were screened for villagers, helping simplify complex issues through relatable storytelling and visual communication.

The programme was anchored by Amolika and witnessed enthusiastic participation from volunteers Ayesha, Anshika, Shreeya, Sandhya, Agrima, Daya Shankar, Labhansh, Shreyansh, and Suhit, whose efforts played a key role in the successful execution of the initiative.

Cyber security and mental wellness: A shared responsibility

Speakers at the event collectively underlined that cyber safety and mental health are deeply interconnected in today’s hyperconnected world. They emphasised that building an empowered society requires citizens who are not only digitally aware but also emotionally resilient.

Participants also pledged to adopt safer digital practices and promote greater sensitivity towards mental health concerns within their communities.

Expanding rural outreach

The Hasanpur Khevli programme follows another successful Psy-ber Panchayat organised earlier in April at Piparsand Village, Sarojini Nagar, reflecting the sustained commitment of PsyNaree Welfare Foundation and RT Cyber Academy towards grassroots awareness and community empowerment.

Through initiatives like these, the organisations aim to ensure that digital literacy, cyber safety, and mental wellness reach every corner of rural India.