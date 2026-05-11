Sujit Bose, former West Bengal Minister, arrested by ED in municipality recruitment scam

Kolkata:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested former West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sujit Bose in connection with the alleged municipality recruitment scam linked to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to ED officials, Bose was questioned for nearly 10 hours at the agency’s office in Salt Lake’s CGO Complex before being taken into custody. He had appeared before investigators earlier this month as part of the ongoing probe.

The probe agency alleged that Bose had recommended around 150 candidates for various posts in the South Dum Dum Municipality in exchange for financial benefits. Investigators claimed to have found evidence of proceeds of crime, including flats allegedly received in return for arranging municipal jobs.

Officials also stated that large cash deposits were traced to bank accounts said to be under Bose’s control during the course of the investigation.

Sources in the ED said Bose arrived at the agency’s office on Monday morning carrying several documents sought by investigators. He had previously appeared before the agency on May 1, after which fresh information reportedly emerged, leading to his second summons.

The former minister is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court on Tuesday morning.

The municipality recruitment scam has become one of several high-profile cases being investigated in West Bengal over alleged irregularities in public recruitment processes.

About Sujit Bose

Sujit Bose served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Department of Fire and Emergency Services in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government from 2021 to 2026. He was an MLA from Bidhannagar constituency from 2011 to 2026.

In the 2026 Assembly election, Bose lost the Bidhannagar seat to Sharadwat Mukherjee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 37,330 votes.

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