CBSE 12th result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in (Today?) Live: 'When?' anxious students want to know

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 result 2026 will be announced soon, as per updates on Digilocker and Umang app. But, over 18 lakh students who had appeared for CBSE Class 12 exam are anxious to know when the result will be announced, as both Digilocker and Umang app updated their webpage saying "result soon" two to three days back. The CBSE 12th aspirants also took to social media requesting CBSE to give a clarity on Class 12 result date.

How to download CBSE 12th scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and at Digilocker, UMANG app. The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.