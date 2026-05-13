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  4. CBSE 12th result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in (Today?) Live: 'When?' anxious students want to know
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CBSE 12th result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in (Today?) Live: 'When?' anxious students want to know

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

results.cbse.nic.in 12th result 2026 Live Updates: Over 18 lakh students who had appeared for CBSE Class 12 exam are anxious to know when the result will be announced, as both Digilocker and Umang app updated their webpage saying "result soon" two to three days back.

CBSE 12th result 2026 today? Anxious students wish to know
CBSE 12th result 2026 today? Anxious students wish to know Image Source : digilocker.gov.in/ Umang App/ X
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 result 2026 will be announced soon, as per updates on Digilocker and Umang app. But, over 18 lakh students who had appeared for CBSE Class 12 exam are anxious to know when the result will be announced, as both Digilocker and Umang app updated their webpage saying "result soon" two to three days back. The CBSE 12th aspirants also took to social media requesting CBSE to give a clarity on Class 12 result date. 

How to download CBSE 12th scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in 

CBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and at Digilocker, UMANG app. The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.     

  • Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in 
  • Click on CBSE Class 12 scorecard pdf link 
  • Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

Live updates :CBSE 12th result 2026 (SOON) Live Updates

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  • 9:29 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE Class 12 pass percentage 2025

    The pass percentage for the CBSE Class 12 exam last year was 88.39 per cent. The pass percentage of the female students was 90.11 per cent, male students was 86.53 per cent. 

  • 9:02 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result at results.cbse.nic.in: Steps to download scorecard

    • Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in 
    • Click on CBSE Class 12 scorecard pdf link 
    • Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials 
    • CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download 
    • Save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 8:59 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result 2026: Lakhs of students anxious to get Class 12 result

    "CBSE Class 12 Results Delayed – Lakhs of Students Anxious! CBSE has still not announced the official date for Class XII board results. Students and parents are waiting anxiously as “Coming soon” messages keep appearing on DigiLocker and UMANG apps with no clear update. Many students are stressed because they are also preparing for JEE, NEET and college admissions. The long wait is causing frustration, memes, and growing tension across the country. CBSE – please announce the date soon," read a post on X. 

     

  • 8:56 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When will CBSE 12th result 2026 be out at results.cbse.nic.in?

    CBSE 12th result 2026 is likely to be available on the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

     

  • 8:45 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result 2026 links

    CBSE 12th result 2026 direct links are - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.     

  • 8:44 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result 2026 websites

    CBSE 12th result 2026 websites are - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.     

  • 8:42 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result 2026: Students request CBSE to give a clarity on result date

    Lakh of students are quite anxious to know CBSE Class 12 result date as both Digilocker and Umang app updated their webpage saying "result soon" for the past two to three days. CBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and at Digilocker, UMANG app.    

  • 8:35 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result soon? Anxious students wish to know "when"?

     Over 18 lakh students who had appeared for CBSE Class 12 exam are anxious to know when the result will be announced, as both Digilocker and Umang app updated their webpage saying "result soon" two to three days back. The CBSE 12th aspirants also took to social media requesting CBSE to give a clarity on Class 12 result date. 

  • 8:34 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result 2026 today?

    Will CBSE Class 12 result 2026 be announced today, May 13? CBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and at Digilocker, UMANG app. The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. 

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