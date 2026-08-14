One dead after fire breaks out at Shahberi furniture market in Noida

Noida:

One person died after a massive fire broke out at a CNC wood-cutting shop in Shahberi under the Bisrakh Police Station area of Greater Noida late on Wednesday night. According to Uttar Pradesh Police, a team from the fire department rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze and immediately launched a rescue operation.

During the operation, firefighters rescued two people, identified as Altamas and Aman, who were trapped inside the shop. Both were found unconscious and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said Altamas was declared dead during treatment, while Aman was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further medical care.

The fire was brought under control and completely extinguished by the fire department. Authorities have initiated further legal proceedings, while the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.