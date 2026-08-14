Gautam Buddha Nagar schools get screen-time limits for students, DM issues new guidelines

Noida:

Gautam Buddha Nagar authorities on Thursday issued guidelines to schools to limit and regulate the use of smart and digital boards in classrooms, amid concerns over excessive screen time among students. The guidelines cap screen exposure at 30 minutes for primary classes and 60 minutes for upper-primary classes, while encouraging schools to prioritise interactive, activity-based learning.

Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam stated that while smart and digital boards are aids to make teaching more effective, their continuous and unnecessary use must not adversely affect students' health, studies, sports, or other activities. Emphasis has been placed on adopting interactive and participatory teaching methods rather than relying on the continuous display of textbooks on digital screens.

'Screen usage should be limited and balanced according to age'

Screen usage should be limited and balanced according to age, in compliance with guidelines issued by international and national bodies such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Indian Psychiatric Society, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, and the NCERT. Special emphasis has been placed on keeping screen time to a minimum—not exceeding 30 minutes for primary classes and 60 minutes for upper primary classes.

For online classes, adherence to the NCERT's 'PRAGYATA' guidelines is mandatory; this includes observing prescribed durations, ensuring adequate breaks between sessions, and practicing the '20-20-20' rule (looking at an object 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds after every 20 minutes of screen use).

The Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate has directed schools to use smart boards primarily as an aid to demonstrate complex concepts, images, videos, and essential teaching materials.

'Brightness and lighting of digital boards should be adjusted'

Regular use of blackboards, whiteboards, or greenboards must be ensured for writing, practice exercises, question-and-answer sessions, and activities involving student participation. The brightness and lighting of digital boards should be adjusted to suit the classroom environment, and students should be seated at an appropriate distance from the screen.

Instructions have been issued to provide breaks for eye rest after approximately 20 minutes of screen use and to promote activity-based learning, reading, writing, sports, group activities, and physical exercises.

Moreover, the schools have been instructed to immediately inform parents and seek medical advice if students exhibit symptoms such as eye irritation, headaches, blurred vision, or other health-related issues. Emphasis has also been placed on conducting quarterly eye check-ups for students and sharing the reports with parents.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate has directed all school managers and principals to convene meetings of the School Management Committee to discuss the balanced use of smart and digital boards and guidelines regarding student health; the minutes of these meetings are to be shared with parents during Parent-Teacher Meetings.

'Instructions given to schools to promote activities such as 'digital-free periods''

Schools have been instructed to promote activities such as 'digital-free periods,' 'digital zero days,' and 'digital detoxes' - tailored to their specific needs and local circumstances—to ensure students have ample opportunities for sports, creative pursuits, academics, and social engagement beyond screen time.

Designated magistrates and nodal officers have been directed to monitor compliance with these instructions in their assigned schools and to submit the minutes of School Management Committee meetings and compliance reports to the District Inspector of Schools, Gautam Buddha Nagar, within the stipulated timeframe.