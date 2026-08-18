From Mahakumbh to everyday policing: How 'Khaki Ka Sitara' chronicles a year in life of Uttar Pradesh Police

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Police's first official anthem, Khaki Ka Sitara, has been released in its full 6.5-minute version on YouTube, offering a cinematic account of policing in the state over the past year.

Unlike conventional police-themed productions that focus primarily on crime and enforcement, Khaki Ka Sitara attempts to document the many roles performed by police personnel, from maintaining law and order and managing traffic to ensuring women's safety, coordinating disaster relief operations and delivering public services.

The anthem traces several key moments from the past year, including the extensive security arrangements during Mahakumbh 2025 and policing during major public events, festivals and emergencies. According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the project took more than a year to complete, with footage captured across different locations and situations rather than being filmed over a short production schedule.

The video also highlights an evolving approach to policing in Uttar Pradesh, where police personnel are portrayed not only as law enforcement officers but also as first responders during crises and as an essential part of the state's public service system.

Another prominent theme of the anthem is the personal sacrifice associated with police service. Through a series of visual narratives, the production attempts to showcase the lives of officers who often spend long periods away from their families while carrying out their professional responsibilities.

The project brings together several well-known names from the entertainment industry. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan lends his voice to the anthem, while Padma Shri awardee Shankar Mahadevan has composed and sung the track. The lyrics have been written by poet and lyricist Alok Srivastava, while actor Karan Anand appears in the role of a police officer.

The concept and creative direction for the in-house production were developed by Uttar Pradesh Police PRO Rahul Srivastava, IPS.

Amitabh Bachchan's tribute draws attention to anthem

The anthem received additional attention after Amitabh Bachchan shared Uttar Pradesh Police's social media post and praised the initiative.

"Some stars shine in the sky, while others wear khaki and shine on the ground," Bachchan wrote, describing the anthem as a tribute to police personnel who work behind the scenes to ensure public safety.

His message shifted the spotlight from the production itself to the people featured in it, highlighting the often-unrecognised contributions of police officers.

Launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Khaki Ka Sitara was officially launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on August 14.

The event was attended by Shankar Mahadevan, actor Nana Patekar, lyricist Alok Srivastava, actor Karan Anand, senior IPS officers and police personnel.

During the launch, Shankar Mahadevan described his association with the anthem as one of the most memorable experiences of his career and dedicated the project to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the entire Uttar Pradesh Police force.

Quoting lines from the anthem, including "Suraksha Aapki, Sankalp Hamara" and "Hum Date Rahe, Hum Khade Rahe, Chattaanon Jaise Ade Rahe," Mahadevan said the project gave him an opportunity to use music to honour the service, courage and commitment of police personnel.

Beyond the uniform

At its core, Khaki Ka Sitara seeks to present a broader picture of policing by combining images of strict law enforcement with scenes of compassion and public service.

Whether managing massive gatherings such as the Mahakumbh, responding to emergencies or ensuring the safety of citizens, the anthem portrays policing as a continuous responsibility rather than a role limited to crime control.

With the message, "Your Safety, Our Commitment," the production attempts to capture the many dimensions of the uniform and the people who wear it.

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