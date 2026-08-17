Amitabh Bachchan narrates 'Khaki Ka Sitara' as Shankar Mahadevan lends voice to UP Police anthem | Watch

New Delhi:

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has narrated Khaki Ka Sitara, a new anthem dedicated to the Uttar Pradesh Police, which was launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhawan. Shankar Mahadevan has composed and sung the song, which focuses on the untold stories, sacrifices and everyday challenges of those who serve in khaki.

Bachchan also shared the song on X on Friday, writing, "Some stars shine in the sky… some wear khaki and shine on the ground. The star of khaki."

Amitabh Bachchan narrates Khaki Ka Sitara

Khaki Ka Sitara seeks to highlight the human side of policing, focusing on the experiences and sacrifices that often remain away from public attention. The project describes itself as being dedicated to the "untold stories" that those in khaki live every day.

Bachchan serves as the narrator, bringing his voice to the anthem's tribute to police personnel. The actor's involvement was also highlighted by his social media post, through which he shared the song with his followers.

Shankar Mahadevan composes and sings the anthem

Shankar Mahadevan is the music composer and singer of Khaki Ka Sitara, with lyrics credited to Alok Srivastava and Prakhar Tripathi. The anthem is intended to capture the courage, discipline, sensitivity and commitment associated with police service, while also drawing attention to the personal lives and challenges of personnel behind the uniform.

Karan Anand features in the video

Actor Karan Anand features in the music video, directed by Amit Sonkar. Praveen Talan, Rupali Talan and Ashish Ramesh Pandey have served as the directors of photography.

The concept and creative direction have been led by Rahul Srivastava, while Vaibhav Naik has handled the editing. The makers describe the anthem as an invitation to listeners to "raise your voice" and connect with the "heartbeat of khaki", keeping the focus on the people and stories behind the uniform.

Khaki Ka Sitara credits

Narrated by: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan Music Composer-Singer: Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar Mahadevan Lyricists: Alok Srivastava, Prakhar Tripathi

Alok Srivastava, Prakhar Tripathi Actor: Karan Anand

Karan Anand Director: Amit Sonkar

Amit Sonkar DOPs: Praveen Talan, Rupali Talan, Ashish Ramesh Pandey

Praveen Talan, Rupali Talan, Ashish Ramesh Pandey Concept and Creative Direction: Rahul Srivastava

Rahul Srivastava Editing: Vaibhav Naik

Watch the song here:

Nana Patekar's cybercrime awareness film also screened

A cybercrime awareness film featuring Nana Patekar was also screened during the event. Directed by Raj Shandilyaa, the film aims to highlight the risks of cyber fraud and encourage people to follow safer digital practices.

Patekar also spoke about the importance of policing and public awareness in tackling crime. He said that stronger policing, modern technology and informed citizens all play a role in improving public safety.