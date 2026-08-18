SIT completes probe into Ram Temple donation theft case, submits final report to trust

Lucknow:

In the Ram Temple Donation row, the Uttar Pradesh Home Department has submitted the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) final report, along with necessary action plans, to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Teerth Kshetra Trust. The three-member SIT headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, included IG Range Kiran S. and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan Kumar made several strong recommendations in its preliminary report submitted on June 23.

Based on the SIT's preliminary report, the first FIR was registered on June 25, naming eight named individuals and other unidentified individuals as accused. This FIR (crime number 90/2026), registered at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station on the written complaint of trust member Krishnamohan, named Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, and other unidentified individuals. A case was registered against the accused under sections 305, 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61, 3(5) of the IPC, and 13(1)(a) of the PC Act.

Here's what SC said?

The Supreme Court had earlier asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite its investigation and bring it to a logical conclusion. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana directed the SIT to submit its status report in a sealed cover on the progress made in the investigation into the alleged offering theft case.

The CJI bench said, "The SIT, which also includes a forensic auditor, will submit a status report in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court. We will first examine this report and decide whether to release it to all parties."

Political slugfest

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge earlier in Rajya Sabha said that prime minister cannot evade responsibility on serious allegations including the theft of offerings. "He should tell the house where the ED, CBI, Income Tax, and other investigative agencies are? Those who loot in the name of Lord Ram should apologize to the entire country and stop misleading the nation." said Kharge.

In a post on X, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and the serious allegations that have surfaced regarding the misappropriation of valuable offerings, cash donations, land purchases, and management within it. This is a matter of faith for millions of devotees. The formation of this trust was done by the central government, with the announcement made personally by Prime Minister Modi in the House. The central government has handed over more than 70 acres of land to the trust, and Prime Minister Modi has been present at every significant occasion, from the land worship to the consecration ceremony."

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has demanded an apology from opposition members for raising the same issue again and misusing the valuable time of the House.

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