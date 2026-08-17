IPS officer's 95-year-old mother found dead in UP, jewellery missing; probe on

Lucknow:

The 95-year-old mother of IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra was found dead at her home in Rudha Dhamrua village in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar on Sunday. Jewellery that she was wearing was found missing, prompting suspicion of a possible murder and robbery. However, the latest police update has said that no visible injuries or signs of struggle were found on her body, and the exact cause of death is yet to be established.

The woman, identified as Indrawati, lived alone after the death of her husband, who was a former government inter college principal. She was found lying on a cot inside her house around 9 am. A domestic worker reportedly discovered her and alerted neighbours.

Family raises suspicion after jewellery goes missing

According to police, a gold chain, nose pin, earrings and anklets were missing from the house. No other household belongings appeared to have been disturbed. IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra, who is currently posted in Lucknow, reached the village around 3 pm. He subsequently lodged a complaint of murder and robbery against unidentified persons. The family suspected that thieves may have entered the house on Saturday night, killed Indrawati and taken away her jewellery. However, this version has not been established by the investigation.

Police say no injury or struggle marks found

The latest police statement has added another dimension to the case. According to Ambedkar Nagar Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh, Ramesh Chandra Mishra informed Malipur Police Station at around 1:13 pm on August 16 that Indrawati had died of a suspected heart attack at around 8 am. Later, at around 2:30 pm, Ashutosh Mishra became suspicious that his mother may have been murdered after noticing that the jewellery she had been wearing was missing.

Police officials and a forensic team subsequently inspected the residence and conducted a preliminary examination. According to the SP, no injury marks or signs of struggle were found on the body.

Postmortem conducted with videography

The body was sent for postmortem examination. A team of three doctors conducted the examination, which was videographed. The postmortem report recommended preserving the viscera. Police said the heart will also be sent for histopathological examination to determine the cause of cardiac arrest and establish whether the death was due to a cardiac event. Malipur SHO Shashank Shukla said the actual cause of death would become clear after the postmortem process and further examination.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, and legal proceedings are underway. Police are investigating both the circumstances surrounding Indrawati's death and the disappearance of her jewellery.

Akhilesh Yadav expresses concern

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief over the incident and criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the reported death of the IPS officer's mother. In a statement, Yadav said the incident was particularly concerning because the victim was the mother of an IPS officer, and questioned the law-and-order situation in the state.

The investigation is continuing, with police awaiting the results of the histopathological examination and other findings before determining the exact cause of Indrawati's death. At present, the possibility of murder has not been established, while the missing jewellery remains a key part of the investigation.

(Inputs by ANI, PTI)

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