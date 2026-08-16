2 injured as Air India Express passenger's gun goes off during weapons check at Varanasi airport

Varanasi:

At least two people were injured when a gun of an Air India Express passenger, who was travelling to Mumbai along with his wife, fired a shot during a weapons check at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, said officials on Sunday.

The incident took place around 9.30 am when the passenger, travelling to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Air India Express' flight IX-1810, declared that he was carrying a weapon. During the inspection, a shot was fired accidently that injured two AAICLAS screeners, including a female employee.

The authorities said the passenger was identified as Kamleesh Rai and he hailed from Azamgarh. They said he was carrying a pistol, along with a magazine.

They said the bullet had first hit the ground before hitting a man and a woman nearby after recoil. While the man received injuries on his hand, the woman sustained a wound in her thigh. The two have been hospitalised and are currently stable.

"Today, 16.08.2026, at about 0930 hrs, a passenger travelling with his wife on flight IX-1810 to Mumbai declared weapons on board the flight," Varanasi airport director Puneet Gupta said in a statement. "During the weapons check, the passenger fired a round, injuring two AAICLAS screeners. Both were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment. Local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway."

The police have launched a probe and further details will be revealed by a thorough investigation.

Varanasi airport was renamed after former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in October 2005. It is the 19th busiest airport in India and the second-busiest in Uttar Pradesh.

In June, authorities there had arrested six Thai nationals, including three women, with hydroponic cannabis valued at more than Rs 19 crore. They had arrived at the airport from Bangkok on Air India Express flight IX-215.

According to customs and police officials, 19.7 kg of hydroponic cannabis, also known as hydroponic weed, that was concealed in plastic packets was recovered from their possession. The six Thai nationals were later produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody later.

With inputs from Ashwini Tripathi

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