'Had no idea about husband...': Daughter-in-law out of jail as cops give clean chit in businessman murder

Kanpur:

Shalu Manocha, daughter-in-law of Kanpur-based pharmaceutical trader Vineet Manocha, was released after spending 21 days in jail after police filed a closure report, stating that they found no evidence linking her to her father-in-law's murder.

Shalu was released on Monday after a dramatic twist emerged in the murder case of a Kanpur businessman, with the police now alleging that his only son, Subrat Minocha, is behind the conspiracy to kill his father. The daughter-in-law was initially accused by the police of conspiring in the murder and was subsequently jailed. The court ordered her release after finding insufficient independent and credible evidence against her. Following an investigation, the police had also filed a closure report in court, stating that no role of Shalu was found in the crime.

Vineet was found with his throat slit inside his flat in Kanpur's Indira Nagar area on September 5. Subrat was arrested after a 24-hour custodial interrogation of his wife Shalu, Manocha's former employee Vishal and Vishal's associate Raj Kishore, who reportedly blew the lid off the entire plot.

'I had no clue'

Upon her release, Shalu voiced her anguish for the first time. She expressed disbelief that her husband, Subrat, had been harboring such a plan. According to Shalu, she was aware that the relationship between her husband and his father, Vineet, was strained and marked by frequent discord, but she had never imagined the conflict would escalate into a murder plot.

Shalu recounted that on the night of the murder, she was at a party with her husband. They had interacted normally and spent time together. She stated that, at the time, she had absolutely no idea of what was about to unfold at home or what her husband was thinking. "I had no clue what was going on in my husband Subrat's mind. I still cannot comprehend what exactly happened to me," she said.

Describing Subrat's temperament, Shalu said he was a very 'secretive' person. She acknowledged that there had been friction between Subrat and his father but said she had never imagined the situation could escalate to such an extreme. She added that being linked to the alleged murder conspiracy during the investigation came as a major shock to her.

On interactions with Vishal

Questions were also raised during the investigation about Shalu's interactions with a former employee, Vishal, and his visit to her home. Clarifying the matter, Shalu said her conversation with Vishal on the day of the party was only about arranging flowers for the rangoli.

She said she had instructed the security guard to allow Vishal into the house but had not told the guard that anyone would be accompanying him. Shalu added that she was unaware of any untoward incident that might occur. She had earlier also addressed allegations that she had handed over the house keys.

Throughout the ordeal, the most emotional aspect for Shalu has been her six-year-old son. During the 21 days she spent in jail, she remained constantly worried about him. After her release, she said her child is now the only thing on her mind.

Shalu said she wants to shield her son from the details of the events and is not yet in a position to make any major decisions about the future. She also declined to comment for now on whether she would forgive her husband, Subrat, or what the future of their relationship might look like, saying she needs time to recover from the shock.

(Report: Anurag Srivastava)

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