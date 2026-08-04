Ram Temple donation row sparks fresh Kharge-Rijiju clash in Parliament: What happened

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the alleged Ram Temple donation theft issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha triggering a major ruckus that forced a brief adjournment of the Rajya Sabha. The Congress president said that the prime minister cannot evade responsibility on serious allegations including the theft of offerings. "He should tell the house where the ED, CBI, Income Tax, and other investigative agencies are? Those who loot in the name of Lord Ram should apologize to the entire country and stop misleading the nation." said Kharge.

In a post on X, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and the serious allegations that have surfaced regarding the misappropriation of valuable offerings, cash donations, land purchases, and management within it. This is a matter of faith for millions of devotees. The formation of this trust was done by the central government, with the announcement made personally by Prime Minister Modi in the House. The central government has handed over more than 70 acres of land to the trust, and Prime Minister Modi has been present at every significant occasion, from the land worship to the consecration ceremony."

Kiren Rijiju demamds apology from opposition

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has demanded an apology from opposition members for raising the same issue again and misusing the valuable time of the House. The minister also accused the opposition of not participating in the discussion on important bills. Talking to media, Rijiju said that the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill 2026 was passed, but the opposition members took part in the discussion.

Similar incidents: Complaint filed against Pappu Yadav

A police complaint has been lodged against Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav over his demonstration on "Ram Temple Donation Scam" in Parliament complexes on Friday, July 31. The complaint was filed by petitioner Surya Maithil at Jahangirpuri Police Station for hurting religious sentiments during protest.

Pappu Yadav led the demonstration earlier yesterday in a saffron-clad priest's attire, carrying a donation box to highlight the Opposition's demand for a discussion over the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple inside Parliament. Seeking to draw attention, the Purnea MP dressed as a Hindu saint and carried a symbolic donation box to collect offerings as part of the protest, claiming it represented the alleged irregularities linked to temple donations.

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