BCCI announces Nitish Kumar Reddy's replacement for Ireland, England T20Is, all-rounder earns maiden call-up

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Suryansh Shedge as the replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy for the upcoming Ireland and England T20Is after the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder was ruled out of the tour. Suryansh gets his maiden India call-up after his impressive performance for India A and also in the domestic circuit.

Suryansh will be Nitish's replacement for the two-match T20I series against Ireland and a five-match 20-over series against England. Nitish has also been named in India's ODI squad for the three-match series against England. The BCCI has confirmed that the SRH all-rounder is out of only T20Is, hinting that he could be ready for the three-match ODI series against England, which starts on July 14.

BCCI details Nitish's injury

The Indian Board revealed that the all-rounder complained of a quadriceps issue after the third ODI against Afghanistan on June 20. "Nitish reported left quadriceps discomfort after the third ODI against Afghanistan on June 20. Following a subsequent medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has recommended a period of rehabilitation, ruling him out of both T20I series," BCCI wrote further.

Notably, Nitish had also missed the second ODI of the series in Lucknow due to a quadriceps issue, as highlighted by captain Shubman Gill. During the toss for the Lucknow ODI, Gill had confirmed that the all-rounder had "some issues with his quad", which saw him miss the second game. However, he returned to the Playing XI for the third match in Chennai after assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had stated that he "will be good to go for tomorrow’s game."

Suryansh's rise in the ranks

Suryansh has been an impressive performer in recent times. His latest outings came for India A during the Tri-Nation Series that also featured Afghanistan A and Sri Lanka A. The Mumbai all-rounder slammed a 72 against Sri Lanka A in the group stage, while also chipping in with the ball with two wickets in the series. He was one of the star performers for Mumbai during their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 win, having hit 136 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 251.92.

His exploits included the unbeaten 15-ball 36 in the final against Madhya Pradesh as Mumbai chased down 175 in the title clash.