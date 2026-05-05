Himanta Biswa Sarma's pre-result prediction proves spot-on as NDA registers historic victory in Assam

Guwahati:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has delivered a massive electoral performance in the Assam Assembly elections by winning 102 of the 126 seats, securing a commanding two-thirds majority. With this mandate, the NDA is set to form the government in the state for the third consecutive term. The BJP secured a majority on its own for the first time in Assam. Amid the celebrations, a handwritten prediction by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken social media by storm.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's note goes viral

The BJP emerged victorious on 82 seats, while its allies also showed strong results. The Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) contested 11 seats and won 10. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) fought on 26 seats and secured 10 victories. Following the results, a month-old note written by Himanta Biswa Sarma began circulating widely online. Sharing it on X, the Chief Minister said that he had jotted down his projections for the election outcome on April 9, right after polling concluded.

"When polls closed in Assam on 9th April, I jot down my thoughts on a piece of paper, like I usually do, on the possible outcome of the #AssamElectionResults2026. A month later, we've done one seat better than the best in a historic blessing by the people. Truly humbled (sic)," he wrote on X.

The shared note listed his expectations, with 101 marked as the best-case scenario, 90 plus as better, and 88 plus as the worst projection. The final outcome closely matched his most optimistic prediction which led to discussions about the accuracy of his assessment.

Opposition suffers a major setback

It is worth noting here that the Opposition faced a tough electoral blow in the state. The Congress secured only 19 seats. The AIUDF, led by Badruddin Ajmal and the Raijor Dal led by Akhil Gogoi, won two seats each. The Trinamool Congress managed to win just one seat.

Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi also suffered a defeat. He lost the Jorhat seat to BJP MLA Hitendranath Goswami by a margin of 23,181 votes. Gogoi, a three-time MP who had won the Jorhat seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, could not replicate his success this time.

ALSO READ: Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma-led NDA crosses majority mark; set to form govt