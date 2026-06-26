Did you know Welcome To The Jungle features 3 Mahabharat actors? Marks Pankaj Dheer's final screen appearance

New Delhi:

Welcome to the Jungle hit theatres today, on June 26, 2026. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav. The movie features a special connection to the Doordarshan series Mahabharat, created by BR Chopra, a topic currently trending on social media. Viewers attending the opening show reported spotting Mahabharat characters Arjun, Karna and Duryodhana in the film.

Moreover, it also mark the final screen appearance of Pankaj Dheer.

Glimpse of Arjun from BR Chopra's Mahabharat

Welcome to the Jungle features three actors from BR Chopra's Mahabharat. The first is Firoz Khan, popularly known as Arjun, who played the role of Arjun in the Doordarshan series. He has previously appeared in films like Karan Arjun, Jodi No 1, Rishtey and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. This marks Firoz Arjun Khan's third film with Akshay Kumar, following Zalim and Barood.

Glimpse of Pankaj Dheer

TV and fctor Pankaj Dheer, who played Karna in Mahabharat, passed away in October 2025. His appearance in Welcome to the Jungle has revived nostalgic memories among fans. After portraying Karna in Mahabharat, Pankaj Dheer went on to appear in the TV show Chandrakanta and films such as Soldier and Baadshah. His son, Nikitin Dheer, is also a well-known actor who frequently appears in Bollywood and South Indian films.

Glimpse of Duryodhana from Mahabharat

Puneet Issar, best known for playing Duryodhana in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, is a familiar face in both television and Bollywood. He also appears in Welcome to the Jungle. Over the years, he has featured in films such as Chandramukhi, Ram Jaane, Border, Refugee, Krrish, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ready and The Kashmir Files. He also directed Salman Khan's Garv.

34 actors are in Welcome to the Jungle

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Welcome to the Jungle features an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Aditya Singh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle Day 1 Box Office Collection: How much did Akshay Kumar's film earn on opening day?