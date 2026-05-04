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Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma-led NDA crosses majority mark; sets to form govt

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma-led NDA has crossed the majority mark; leading in 101 seats.

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Is BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma winning from Jalukbari constituency?
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Is BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma winning from Jalukbari constituency? Image Source : PTI File Photo
Guwahati:

Himanta Biswa Sarma-led NDA has crossed the majority mark; leading in 101 seats, while Congress is ahead in 21 seats. In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma won the Jalukbari seat with a margin of 1,01,911 votes (61.02%). He polled 1,30,762 votes with a vote share of 77.39%. He defeated Congress candidate Bomen Chandra Borthakur, who got 28,851 votes (17.07%). Indepndemt candidate Hemanta Kumar Sut stood third with 4,838 votes (2.86%). 

As per the Matrize Exit Poll projections, the BJP-led alliance may win 85-95 seats in a House of 126 members, with the Congress-led alliance projected to win 25-32 seats. Others, including independents and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), may win six to twelve seats.

In the last assembly elections in 2021, BJP secured 60 seats, while the Congress bagged 29 seats. The saffron party emerged as the single largest party in terms of vote share, BJP secured 33.2 per cent vote, Congress - 29.7 per cent vote. The other parties - Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) - 7.9 per cent, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) - 3.4 per cent, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) - 9.3 per cent vote.

Also Read : Assam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP+ allies cross 100 seats in early trends; Gaurav Gogoi is trailing  

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Assam Assembly Election 2026 Assam Assembly Election Assam Assembly Elections Assam Assembly Polls Assam Election Assam Elections Assam Assembly
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