DMK declares Udhayanidhi Stalin as Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Chennai:

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has been elected as the DMK Legislative Party leader in the state assembly. With this, he is set to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Besides, senior party leaders KN Nehru and EV Velu have been appointed as the deputy leader and party whip, respectively.

The decision was finalised during a high-level meeting of DMK legislators held at Anna Arivalayam on Thursday.

The announcement came shortly after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Udhayanidhi registered victory in Chepaur-Thiruvallikeni Assembly seat by defeating TVK’s Selvam.D by a margin of 7140 votes. He amassed 62,992 votes against Selvam’s 55,852 votes.

Vijay’s elevation to the top post marks a major political realignment in the state. His party’s emergence as the single largest force in the recent Assembly elections has disrupted the long-standing dominance of both the DMK and AIADMK, signalling a significant shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Vijay first speech as CM

Vijay began his first address as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu with an emotional note, expressing gratitude to the people and reflecting on his journey from an ordinary background to the state’s highest office.

In his address after taking oath, Vijay emphasised that he did not come from a privileged background, stating that he came “from among the people, like a member of their family, like a brother.”

He thanked the public for their affection and support, saying they had given him a respected place in cinema and later encouraged him to enter politics. Recalling their trust, he said people repeatedly told him, “we are with you,” which eventually led him to the position of Chief Minister.

Key welfare and security announcements

CM Vijay announced several major initiatives aimed at improving public welfare and safety, including the provision of 200 units of free electricity to households to ease financial burdens and offer relief to families. In addition, two Special Task Forces will be established—one focused on tackling drug-related issues to strengthen enforcement against drug abuse and illegal drug activities in the state, and another dedicated to enhancing women’s safety by improving security systems and addressing crimes against women more effectively.

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