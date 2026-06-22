Mumbai: Heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds hit city, IMD issues alert

Mumbai:

Mumbai residents finally got relief from the long dry spell as thunderstorms, lightning and moderate to intense rainfall hit across parts of the city. A yellow alert has been issued for June 22 and June 23, warning of rain accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph at isolated locations.

First proper spell of rain brings relief

After weeks of unusually dry weather, several parts of Mumbai received showers on June 21. Areas including Ghatkopar, Worli, Lower Parel and Chembur recorded noticeable rainfall, bringing much needed relief from the heat and humidity.

Residents across Mumbai and neighbouring Thane welcomed the rain, with many stepping outdoors to enjoy the fresh smell of wet earth after the prolonged dry conditions. Weather experts say conditions have started changing in favour of stronger monsoon activity. Rain-bearing cloud bands have formed over the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while thunderstorm cells developing over the

Western Ghats are moving towards the coast. The dry air that had been preventing significant rainfall over the city is now weakening, allowing rain clouds to grow stronger and produce more widespread showers.

More rain likely this week

According to weather forecasts, rainfall activity is expected to increase further during the coming week. Meteorologists believe the most intense spell could arrive around June 25 and June 26 as the southwest monsoon strengthens over Maharashtra.

The IMD has also indicated that the monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of the state around June 23, creating favourable conditions for sustained rainfall. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and lightning. Commuters may also face traffic disruptions if rainfall intensity increases over the coming days.

With the monsoon finally showing signs of strengthening, Mumbai could soon witness the widespread rains that the city has been waiting for since the start of the season.