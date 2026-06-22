'We defended them for decades, but…': Why Trump rebuked NATO and Italian PM Meloni

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has criticised NATO member countries and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, saying they have not supported efforts linked to what he called Iran’s “very serious nuclear threat”. He said allies have failed to stand with the United States despite long-standing American security support.

In a post shared on Truth Social on Sunday (local time), Trump expressed disappointment over what he described as reluctance among some US allies to take direct action against Iran. He said this lack of involvement was a concern for Washington. He also specifically targeted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Notably, tensions between Trump and Meloni escalated after the two had a heated exchange after their meeting at the 52nd G7 Summit in France.

"After spending Trillions of Dollars on NATO, Italy, and its Prime Minister, wouldn't even think of becoming involved with the Islamic Republic of Iran and their very serious Nuclear Threat. For decades, we defend them, when tested, they are not there to defend us, and the rest of the World. Not good!" the post read.

NATO members are bound by Article 5 of the alliance treaty, which states that an armed attack on one member country is treated as an attack on all. In recent years, the US President has pushed for NATO countries to take on a larger share of defence responsibilities. He has frequently argued that some allies depend too heavily on the United States for their security needs and military support.

The remarks by Trump came as talks continue between the US and Iran in Switzerland to fully roll out the peace proposal in the Middle East.

Trump–Meloni dispute escalates after G7

Days after the G7 summit concluded in France, Trump claimed that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “begged” for a photo-op. He also criticised her decisions on foreign policy.

In a strong response to the “unprovoked attacks”, Meloni rejected Trump’s claims, saying the latter’s friendship has not helped her gain popularity.

"President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you. My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy's national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done," she wrote in an Instagram post.

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