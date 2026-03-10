India assures fuel security; Reliance boosts LPG production amid global crisis

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia and concerns about global energy supplies, the government has assured citizens that India has enough fuel stocks and there is no immediate risk of shortages. Government sources say the situation is stable, with steps being taken to secure supplies, increase domestic production and maintain energy trade with neighbouring Bangladesh.

Government assures fuel supply is stable, no need to panic

According to government sources, India currently has adequate stocks of Liquefied Petroleum Gas and Liquefied Natural Gas. Authorities stressed that consumers do not need to panic, as supplies across the country remain steady. Officials also said LPG distributors have not reported any shortages. Customers booking cylinders after the usual 25-day gap are receiving deliveries within an average waiting period of around two and a half days.

The government said India has also adjusted its crude oil import strategy after tensions affected shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, nearly 55% of India’s crude imports passed through that route. In the past few days, India has increased sourcing from alternative routes and suppliers. Officials say around 70% of crude oil imports are now arriving through other transit routes, reducing the risk of disruptions.

Global oil prices show signs of cooling

Another factor helping the situation is the recent fall in international crude oil prices. Rates, which had earlier touched around $100 per barrel, have eased to roughly $87 after several countries released part of their strategic reserves. Because of this, the government said there is no immediate plan to increase retail prices of petrol or diesel.

Reliance steps up LGP production

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries said it is taking steps to maximise LPG output at its Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat, the world’s largest integrated refining hub. The company said its teams are working round the clock to optimise refinery operations and increase LPG production to keep domestic supply stable. Natural gas from the KG‑D6 Basin will also be directed to priority sectors in line with government guidelines.

Diesel supply to Bangladesh continues

At the same time, India has continued its energy cooperation with Bangladesh. Around 5,000 metric tonnes of diesel is currently being supplied through the Bangladesh‑India Friendship Pipeline.

The fuel is being pumped from Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Assam and is expected to reach the Parbatipur depot in northern Bangladesh within about 44 hours.

The 131-kilometre cross-border pipeline connects India’s Siliguri terminal with Bangladesh’s Parbatipur depot and was inaugurated in 2023 to make fuel transport faster and more economical. Under the agreement, India supplies about 180,000 metric tonnes of diesel annually to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has also requested an additional 50,000 metric tonnes of diesel over the next four months through the same pipeline, a proposal currently under review.