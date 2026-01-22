Noida techie death: Two more builders arrested by police on charges of negligence Yuvraj Mehta (27), who worked in Gurugram, was returning home in Sector 150 in Noida when his car fell into a water-filled pit near a construction site on the intervening night of January 16-17. He died after frantically pleading for help for around two hours.

Noida:

Noida Police have arrested two more builders on charges of negligence in connection with their investigation into the death of a techie in a road accident, an official said. The police earlier arrested Abhay Kumar, director of MZ Wiztown Planners, also in connection with this case. "Those arrested have been identified as Ravi Bansal and Sachin Karnwal," a police official told PTI.

Yuvraj Mehta (27), who worked in Gurugram, was returning home in Sector 150 in Noida when his car fell into a water-filled pit near a construction site on the intervening night of January 16-17. He died after frantically pleading for help for around two hours.

The FIR was lodged at the Knowledge Park Police Station under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint by the techie's father, police said.

Another FIR lodged against five builders

Earlier in the day, another FIR has been lodged against five builders of Lotus Greens Construction Pvt Ltd and MZ Wiztown Planners Pvt Ltd for alleged violations of environmental and pollution laws in connection with a large waterlogged pit in Sector 150.

The FIR has been lodged even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday continued its probe into the matter on the third day.

SIT seeks details from various departments of Noida Authority

Officials aware of the developments said the SIT has sought details from various departments of the Noida Authority, including civil, projects, and traffic cell, about works done in Sector 150, particularly around the spot where the software engineer died.

The three-member team has to submit its report to the government by Saturday, SIT head ADG (Meerut Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar had told reporters on the first day of inspections.

On Wednesday, a fresh case was registered at the Knowledge Park police station against Abhay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Manish Kumar, Anchal Bohra and Nirmal Kumar under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, Sections 24 and 43 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Sections 290, 270 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the FIR. The police on Tuesday arrested Abhay Kumar, the director of MZ Wiztown Planners, who was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday, officials said.

