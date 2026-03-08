Delhi: MCD bulldozes accused's property in Uttam Nagar Holi murder crackdown | VIDEO

New Delhi:

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) unleashed bulldozer action on the property of key accused Nizamuddin in the Uttam Nagar Holi murder case, signaling zero tolerance for violent crime. Officials confirmed the demolition targets illegal structures linked to the suspect, following the brutal killing of 25-year-old Tarun during festivities. With seven arrests, including a minor, already made, police investigations continue amid heightened security, as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vows exemplary punishment to deter future atrocities.

CM Gupta's fierce condemnation and assurances

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta branded the murder "heartbreaking, reprehensible, and shocking," emphasizing the city's strict stance against heinous acts. In an X post, she directed immediate arrests and swift justice, promising full support to Tarun's grieving family: "Their young son is gone; their pain is beyond words. We stand with them in sympathy and resolve." Gupta prayed for the victim's soul and family strength, underscoring that such brutality during Holi demands uncompromising action.

Incident sparks from minor dispute to fatal clash

The tragedy stemmed from a petty trigger on March 4 (Wednesday) where a 9-year-old girl accidentally dropped a balloon from her roof onto a woman at 10:30 pm, igniting a family argument that exploded into violence. Around 20-25 people allegedly joined the fray, leading to Tarun's death. Police registered charges under murder and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions. Victim's brother Arun Kumar demanded justice, highlighting the mob's scale.

Swift arrests and heavy security deployment

Dwarka DCP Kushal Pal Singh detailed rapid response: five arrests on the spot, including a 17-year-old minor, plus two more based on family statements. To prevent retaliation, authorities zoned the area with DCPs per zone, ACPs per sector, ASIs per sub-sector, bolstered by Outer/West District staff, CRPF and RAF forces. Further probes, including interrogating the woman involved in the initial spat, are ongoing.