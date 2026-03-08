IND vs NZ T20I squad comparison: Abhishek-Samson vs Allen-Seifert, which openers have better stats?

Ahmedabad :

The stage is set for the final of the T20 World Cup 2026. India takes on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8 as they lock horns for a shot at the marquee title. While India will look to defend the World Cup, New Zealand will hope to add the first star on their crest.

Ahead of the final, there is no doubt that both India and New Zealand have a plethora of stars in their squad. When the two sides take on each other, both teams have significant firepower in their top order.

On the same note, let us have a look at the statistical comparison between the opening batters of both India and New Zealand and their performances in the shortest format of the game.

As has been the case for the last few matches, India will be expected to open with the duo of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. Speaking of Samson, the star batter has played 61 T20Is for the Indian team, where he has scored 1,310 runs to his name and maintains an average of 27.29 runs.

As for Abhishek Sharma, despite not being able to find his form in the T20 World Cup 2026, Abhishek still boasts a good record when it comes to T20I cricket. The star batter has played 45 T20Is for India where he has scored 1,386 runs to his name and maintains an average of 33 runs.

How have the New Zealand openers fared in T20I cricket?

Finn Allen and Tim Seifert have been the driving force for New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, Finn Allen has played a total of 61 T20Is so far, where he has scored 1,654 runs and maintains an average of 29.01 runs.

On the other hand, Tim Seifert has played 89 T20Is so far, where he has scored 2,227 runs and maintains an average of 30.93 runs.

