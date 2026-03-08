Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Other
  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi: Where to watch the All England Open 2026 final live on TV and online in India?

Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi: Where to watch the All England Open 2026 final live on TV and online in India?

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

The stage is set for the summit clash of the ongoing All England Open 2026. The final sees India's Lakshya Sen taking on Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in Birmingham, and ahead of the clash, let us have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

Lakshya Sen
Lakshya Sen Image Source : AP
Birmingham:

The stage is set for the final of the All England Open 2026. India’s Lakshya Sen will be taking on Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi in the summit clash of the tournament on March 8 in Birmingham. It is worth noting that Lakshya performed exceptionally well in the semi-final of the tournament against Canada’s Victor Lai, defeating him 21-16, 18-21, and 21-15 to book his place in the final of the tournament. 

Lakshya has a chance to script history as he could end India’s 25-year wait for the prestigious title. This will be his second appearance in the All England Open final after he finished as the runner-up back in 2022. 

Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) are the only Indians to have won the All England title, and with the clash against Chun-Yi, Lakshya has a chance to etch his name in the history books and be remembered as one of the greats. 

Ahead of the game, many fans would be wondering how they can watch the All England Open final in India, and on the same note, let us have a look at where to watch details of the upcoming clash.

All England Open 2026 final Broadcast Details

When is the All England Open 2026 final?

The All England Open 2026 final will be played on Sunday, March 8.

At what time does the All England Open 2026 final begin?

The All England Open 2026 final match will begin at 05:00 PM IST.

Where is the All England Open 2026 final being held?

The All England Open 2026 final will be played in Birmingham.

Where can you watch the All England Open 2026 final on TV in India?

The All England Open 2026 final will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the All England Open 2026 final online in India?

Indian fans can watch the All England Open 2026 final live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Also Read:

India vs New Zealand: When and where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 final live on TV and online?

Ahmedabad weather report: Will rain spoil IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final?

T20 World Cup winners list: Full history of Champions and runners-up (2007-2026)
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section
Badminton Lakshya Sen All England Open
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\