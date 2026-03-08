Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi: Where to watch the All England Open 2026 final live on TV and online in India?

Birmingham:

The stage is set for the final of the All England Open 2026. India’s Lakshya Sen will be taking on Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi in the summit clash of the tournament on March 8 in Birmingham. It is worth noting that Lakshya performed exceptionally well in the semi-final of the tournament against Canada’s Victor Lai, defeating him 21-16, 18-21, and 21-15 to book his place in the final of the tournament.

Lakshya has a chance to script history as he could end India’s 25-year wait for the prestigious title. This will be his second appearance in the All England Open final after he finished as the runner-up back in 2022.

Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) are the only Indians to have won the All England title, and with the clash against Chun-Yi, Lakshya has a chance to etch his name in the history books and be remembered as one of the greats.

Ahead of the game, many fans would be wondering how they can watch the All England Open final in India, and on the same note, let us have a look at where to watch details of the upcoming clash.

All England Open 2026 final Broadcast Details

When is the All England Open 2026 final?

The All England Open 2026 final will be played on Sunday, March 8.

At what time does the All England Open 2026 final begin?

The All England Open 2026 final match will begin at 05:00 PM IST.

Where is the All England Open 2026 final being held?

The All England Open 2026 final will be played in Birmingham.

Where can you watch the All England Open 2026 final on TV in India?

The All England Open 2026 final will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the All England Open 2026 final online in India?

Indian fans can watch the All England Open 2026 final live on the JioHotstar app and website.

