4 streaks India can break by winning T20 World Cup final vs New Zealand

The T20 World Cup 2026 final sees India taking on New Zealand. The two sides will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8; it is interesting to note that this is the second straight T20 World Cup final for the Indian team.

The Men in Blue won the title in 2024 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. However, with the veteran retired from the shortest format, the captaincy role has long been handed to Suryakumar Yadav, and under his leadership, India has performed brilliantly in the tournament.

With the clash against New Zealand right around the corner, there are several streaks that the Indian team would look to break. On the same note, let us have a look at four streaks that the Men in Blue will look to break by defeating New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

1st team to defend T20 World Cup

It is worth noting that ever since the inception of the T20 World Cup, no team has been unable to defend the title. Having won the tournament in 2024, the Men in Blue have a chance to become the only team in history to defend the T20 World Cup title, and it could be interesting to see the side’s game plan against New Zealand.

1st team to win home T20 World Cup

Interestingly, no team in history has won the T20 World Cup when playing in home conditions. With the World Cup final being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Men in Blue could become the first team to win the title at home.

First win over New Zealand in T20 World Cup

Notably, India and New Zealand have taken on each other three times in the T20 World Cup so far, and each of those three matches has been won by the Black Caps. India will be hoping to register their first win against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup.

Breaking the Narendra Modi Stadium curse

Notably, India has played a total of 10 T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium so far. In the 10 matches, the side has won 7 times and has lost three times. However, the stadium has been infamous ever since the side lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the venue, and with the T20 World Cup final being held at the same stadium, there are a lot of nerves ahead of the game.

