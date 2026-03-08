Box Office [March 8, 2026]: The Kerala Story 2, Charak, Assi and O'Romeo's Sunday collection

New Delhi:

Charak and The Kerala Story 2 are major releases that are running in theatres these days. On the other hand, old releases like Assi and O'Romeo are also currently in cinemas.

What was the collection of these films on Sunday, could they increase their collections amid the excitement of the T20 World Cup 2026? Let's find out.

How much did Charak earn on the second day?

According to Sacnilk, Charak earned Rs 15 lakh on the second day, compared to Rs 10 lakh on the opening day. The film's total collections have reached Rs 25 lakh so far. While the film's collections saw a slight increase on the second day, its performance in theatres is disappointing for the makers.

How did The Kerala Story 2 fare on Sunday?

The film The Kerala Story 2 has been in theatres for 10 days. It is still making decent collections. The film earned Rs 2.71 crore on the tenth day of its release, compared to Rs 3.85 crore on Saturday. The film's total collections so far have reached Rs 32.21 crore. Despite numerous controversies surrounding the film, it is still making decent earnings.

What is the story of Charak and The Kerala Story 2?

Charak is a thriller drama. It depicts the story of witchcraft and superstition. On the other hand, The Kerala Story 2 is based on religious conversion and love jihad. It primarily tells the story of three girls who fall victim to love jihad.

Assi and O'Romeo's Sunday collection

Assi and O'Romeo are also available in theatres these days. Taapsee Pannu's film Assi earned Rs 18 lakh on its 17th day of release. Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo earned Rs 43 lakh on its 24th day of release. Consequently, only The Kerala Story 2 managed to achieve a better Sunday collection, with all other films earning only a few lakhs.

Also Read: Box Office [March 7]: The Kerala Story 2 shows growth; Hoppers and Mrithyunjay perform average on Saturday