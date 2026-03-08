Box Office [March 7]: The Kerala Story 2 shows growth; Hoppers and Mrithyunjay perform average on Saturday

New Delhi:

The Saturday box office showed mixed collections from the movies currently running in theatres. Among these, The Kerala Story 2 witnessed a slight growth on Day 9, while the recently released Hollywood animation Hoppers and the Telugu film Mrithyunjay struggled to attract audiences, though both still saw growth compared to their opening day.

Notably, the collections of these films are expected to be impacted in the coming weeks, as Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated film Dhurandhar 2 is set to release on March 19, 2026, with paid previews on March 18. Early ticket sales are already showing massive demand among viewers. Let's take a look at how The Kerala Story 2, Hoppers, and Mrithyunjay performed at the box office on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

The Kerala Story 2 shows growth on Day 2

The Hindi drama-thriller The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond saw a slight growth in its collections on Day 9, minting Rs 3.75 crore, Rs 1 crore more than its previous day collection of Rs 2.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 29.40 crore.

Hoppers box office collection Day 2

The English-language animated film Hoppers, which opened at the box office with Rs 0.55 crore, earned Rs 1.09 crore on its second day, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. So far, Daniel Chong's directorial has collected Rs 1.64 crore in India.

Mrithyunjay box office collection

The Telugu thriller Mrithyunjay also showed a slight increase in its Day 2 earnings. Written and directed by Hussain Sha Kiran, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore on its first Saturday (Day 2). With this, Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John's film has managed to earn Rs 2.25 crore in India.

