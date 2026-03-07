Box Office [March 6, 2026]: How much The Kerala Story 2, Hoppers and Mrithyunjay earned on Friday

New Delhi:

The Friday box office saw mixed results as films like the animal adventure animation Hoppers, the Telugu film Mrithyunjay, and the Hindi film Charak: Fair of Faith hit the screens on March 6, 2026. Meanwhile, the already running film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond continued to attract audiences to theatres.

Let's find out how these films performed at the box office on Friday, March 6, 2026.

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection

On Day 8, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond did a business of Rs 2.50 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 25.40 crore in India. The film had an overall 11.71% Hindi occupancy on Friday, March 6, 2026. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film was released in theatres after much controversy. It stars Aditi Bhatia, Ulka Gupta, and Aishwarya Ojha in the lead roles.

Hoppers box office collection day 1

The Hollywood animal adventure animation film Hoppers also hit the silver screens on Friday, March 6, 2026. Directed by Daniel Chong, the film earned Rs 0.55 crore on its first day across all languages in India. It had an overall 8.77% English occupancy on Friday, March 6, 2026, with the highest occupancy of 15.79% recorded in the night shows, followed by 8.09% in the evening, 7.23% in the afternoon, and 3.95% in the morning shows.

In this animation film, actors like Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, Kathy Najimy, Dave Franco, Eduardo Franco, and others have voiced the characters.

Mrithyunjay box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Telugu film Mrithyunjay had a slow start at the box office on its opening day, earning in lakhs. The film, starring Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John, collected Rs 75 lakhs on its first day, with an overall Telugu occupancy of 19.85%.

This Telugu thriller is written and directed by Hussain Sha Kiran and follows the story of a budding crime reporter who starts investigating after he suspects that a series of so-called accidents are actually murders.

Charak box office collection day 1

The Hindi thriller drama Charak, which released on Friday, witnessed a slow start at the box office on its opening day. Directed by Amarnath Jha and Shiladitya Moulik, the film revolves around an age-old ritual that demands extreme physical commitment from its followers.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Charak collected Rs 10 lakhs on its first day, with an overall 5.38% Hindi occupancy. The film features Newton actress Anjali Patil, Kaanbil actor Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta, and Mirzapur actor Shashi Bhushan in the lead roles.

Also Read: Box Office Collection [March 4, 2026]: How much did The Kerala Story 2 earn on Holi?