Ashutosh Brahmachari, who filed case against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, brutally attacked on moving train

Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, who has filed a sexual harassment case against Hindu seer Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon while travelling on the Rewa Express to Prayagraj. The incident reportedly occurred between Fatehpur and Sirathu railway stations in Kaushambi district.

According to reports, the assailant tried to attack him with a sharp-edged weapon and allegedly attempted to cut off his nose. Ashutosh Brahmachari managed to save himself by locking himself inside the train's washroom. He sustained multiple injuries and arrived in Prayagraj bleeding, though doctors said his condition is now out of danger.

Levelled allegations against Swami Avimukteshwaranand

After reaching the city, he filed an FIR at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station at Prayagraj Junction and received treatment at Colvin Hospital. Speaking to reporters, Ashutosh Brahmachari alleged that the attack was part of a conspiracy linked to Swami Avimukteshwaranand, claiming the attacker threatened him for filing a case against the seer.

According to reports, he was traveling from Ghaziabad to Prayagraj on the Rewa Express when he was attacked inside the train.

Rs 21 lakh reward

The case related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute in Mathura is scheduled to be heard in the Allahabad High Court on March 12. A reply is also to be filed in the High Court regarding the sexual abuse allegations against Swami Avimukteshwaranand. Ashutosh Brahmachari said he was travelling to Prayagraj to pursue both matters when he was attacked while travelling in the H1 coach of the Rewa Express.

Blaming Swami Avimukteshwaranand for the attack, Ashutosh Brahmachari alleged that the seer's followers had recently announced a reward of Rs 21 lakh for cutting off his nose and had even publicly demonstrated it. He claimed that during the attack, the assailant threatened him, saying, "You filed a case against our guru, we will kill you."

Several teams of the GRP are working to identify the accused and are collecting information near Sirathu railway station. Investigators have also taken details from Ashutosh Brahmachari regarding the suspected attacker. Police believe the assailant may have been intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Following the attack, Ashutosh Brahmachari has requested security, saying the bounty placed on cutting off his nose has put his life at risk.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand on the attack on Ashutosh Brahmachari

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand, regarding the attack on Ashutosh Maharaj, said, "I am sitting here. We learned about it through you. We also learned that the attendant there told us that he was fine when he went to the bathroom, but he made the allegations after returning. I have told my supporters not to cause any physical harm or violence."

Regarding the question of the Rs 21,000 reward, he said, "Whoever offered the reward should know it; I did not offer any reward. If they had evidence, they would have given it already, as they are carrying a laptop. We do not engage in such activities. We have clearly told our supporters that they should respond intellectually, not physically."

