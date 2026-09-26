Afghanistan qualify for Asian Games cricket quarter-final, set up clash against team India

The stage is set for the quarter-final of the Asian Games 2026 cricket event. It is interesting to note that the Indian men’s cricket team will be taking on Afghanistan in the quarter-final on September 28. After several games, it was Afghanistan that qualified for the knockouts, and they will hope to put on a good show against the Men in Blue.

It is interesting to note that the final Group A game saw Japan taking on Nepal. With both sides taking on each other, it was rain that played spoilsport in the clash, and as the game was washed out, the two sides had to share points. Due to the rain, Japan was eliminated, and Afghanistan, alongside Nepal, made it to the quarter-finals.

The clash between India and Afghanistan will be quite the competitive one as the two sides take on each other in the quarter-finals. The teams will meet at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. It is also interesting to note that the weather has been a major talking point in Nisshin, with several matches being affected by rain; fans would hope that the same would not be the case in the clash between India and Afghanistan.

India to be led by Shreyas Iyer at Asian Games 2026

The Indian men’s cricket team will feature a stacked squad as they kick off their Asian Games 2026 campaign on September 28. The side will be led by Shreyas Iyer in the event with the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and many more stars.

The side will hope to put in their best performance against Afghanistan and move through to the semi-final of the event. It is also worth noting that apart from their clash at the Asian Games, India’s ODI squad will be in action as they are slated to take on the West Indies in a three-game ODI series starting from September 27.

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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