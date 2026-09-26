Josh Inglis ruled out of remaining South Africa ODIs due to fractured finger

The stage is set for the second ODI of the ongoing series between Australia and South Africa. The second ODI of the series will see them take on each other in Johannesburg on September 27. With the Proteas having the lead in the series, the Aussies will look for improvement.

Ahead of the clash, Australia have been hit with a major roadblock as the side’s star batter Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against the Proteas. It is worth noting that Inglis sustained a fractured finger, which will see him not feature for Australia in the second and third ODIs.

A statement by CA (Cricket Australia) revealed that Inglis will be returning home to Perth for the medical scans, where his injury will be further assessed. The Australian side is yet to name a replacement for the remaining two ODIs, and they will need to keep a replacement lineup for the Test series as well.

Mitchell Marsh reflected on Australia’s defeat after 1st ODI

Speaking of the first ODI, the clash saw South Africa coming in to bat first and posting a total of 297 runs in the first innings of the game. Furthermore, the Proteas limited Australia to just 230 in the second innings, as they won the game by 67 runs, registering a brilliant win. After the loss, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance and what went wrong. “Pretty disappointed. Like I said, outplayed us. Getting 100 of the last ten overs. We came close, but we fell well short tonight. [On South Africa reaching nearly 300 after Australia restricted them early] We sort of know that's the way that they tend to play. They like to build in their fifty overs and go hard in the last sort of ten, fifteen. We pushed to try and get that extra couple of wickets there and it didn't quite go our way and I thought Marco (Jansen) batted very well. It was hard to bowl to, particularly with that short boundary. So credit where credit's due,” Marsh said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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