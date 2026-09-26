'It's the last World Cup': Virat Kohli makes massive statement around his future ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

The stage is set for the upcoming ODI series between India and West Indies. The two sides are slated to take on each other across a multi-format white-ball series, as they will take on each other across three ODI matches and will follow it up with five T20Is.

The first ODI of the series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, and ahead of the game, fans are excited over the return of veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The two will feature for India in the ODI series against the West Indies and will hope for a good performance.

It is interesting to note that the series will also prove to be a good preparation for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027. Speaking ahead of the game, star batter Virat Kohli took centre stage and revealed that the World Cup 2027 will be his last.

"The intensity of a 50-over World Cup is greater than anything. Because now, it's about 10 games at a T20 level of intensity. But you are playing 2.5 T20 games in one day. And to maintain that intensity for 10 games in a big tournament and World Cup is a big deal. Also now, it's in foreign conditions. It takes a lot out of you. For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India. And that is my motivation. Like, you know, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready,” Kohli told JioHotstar.

India hope to get off to good start to ODI series

With the first ODI of the series slated to be held on September 27, it is interesting to note that the second and third ODIs of the series are scheduled to be played on September 30 and October 3. While India will look to put in a good show, the Windies will also look at the series as a chance to prepare.

The side will be playing the ODI World Cup qualifiers in the early stages of 2027, and they will need to be at the top of their game as well.

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