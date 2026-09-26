Hardik Pandya's injury woes continue, shin injury rules him out of upcoming New Zealand series

In another major blow to the Indian team, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming multi-format series against New Zealand due to a shin injury. Pandya sustained the injury to his right shin and, as a result, has been ruled out of competitive cricket for three weeks.

Notably, Pandya was set to make a return from a previous injury on September 20 and was also picked for India A’s upcoming series against Australia A, starting on October 6. India are currently slated to take on the West Indies across three ODIs and five T20Is, then follow it up with a tour to New Zealand that will include five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches.

The series against New Zealand is slated to begin on October 22, and Hardik will be unable to make a comeback for the Indian team by that time.

"This is very unfortunate but Hardik's latest scan reports have revealed an injury to his right shin. He has been advised complete rest for a period of two weeks. BCCI's medical panel head Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala has seen his reports and on his return from Japan, will assess him and decide on when he can start his rehabilitation,” a BCCI source in the know told PTI.

India to kick off ODI series against West Indies on September 27

Speaking of the Indian team, the Men in Blue are slated to take on the West Indies. The two sides will take on each other in a multi-format white-ball series. The series will kick off with three ODI matches first and will see India take on the Windies in the first ODI on September 27.

The two sides will meet at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top in the clash. With the ODI World Cup approaching next year, both teams will hope to give it their best shot, and the upcoming ODI series will prove to be good preparation for the same as well.

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