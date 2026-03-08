Suryakumar Yadav vs Mitchell Santner: Player battle that can decide IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final

Ahmedabad :

India and New Zealand take on each other in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8 in a bid to get their hands on the prestigious title. While New Zealand will aim to win its first-ever World Cup title, India will go for its third.

Both India and New Zealand have significant starpower in their squad, with many star players having faced off many times in the past. Ahead of the game, many fans would be wondering how the two skippers have fared against each other in the shortest format of the game.

While Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner have been exceptional over the years for their national team, when it comes to their head-to-head, it is Santner who is ahead of the India T20I skipper.

How has Suryakumar Yadav fared against Mitchell Santner in T20I cricket?

Speaking of the head-to-head record between Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner, the star India T20I skipper has taken on Santner across 10 innings in T20I cricket.

In the 10 innings, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 89 runs and maintains an average of 29.66 runs when taking on Santner. He bats at a strike rate of 121.91 against the Black Caps skipper, and in the 10 innings, he has been dismissed 10 times.

It is safe to say that Santner has often gotten the best of Suryakumar Yadav, and with the T20 World Cup 2026 final right around the corner, the battle between the two skippers could prove to be key as the two sides aim to get their hands on the prestigious title.

