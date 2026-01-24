ICC officially ejects Bangladesh from T20 World Cup 2026, issues statement The ICC has officially confirmed that Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the 2026 T20 World Cup after Bangladesh withdrew, citing security concerns. Despite multiple discussions, the BCB missed the deadline for confirmation, and ICC determined no security threat to Bangladesh.

New Delhi:

In a significant development ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the tournament. The decision was officially communicated on Saturday after Bangladesh’s withdrawal, following the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) refusal to participate in India.

The BCB had requested the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns. However, the ICC rejected this request, as security assessments indicated no credible threats to the Bangladesh team in India. Despite engaging in multiple rounds of dialogue, the BCB did not provide a final confirmation within the given 24-hour deadline, forcing the ICC to proceed with identifying a replacement team.

An independent security body found no threat to Bangladesh

Scotland, currently ranked 14th in the ICC T20I standings, will now take Bangladesh’s place in Group C of the tournament. They will face England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies. This decision comes after an exhaustive process by the ICC, which included independent security reviews and discussions with the BCB. Meanwhile, the governing body issued a statement confirming the development.

“The ICC’s assessments concluded that there was no credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team, officials or supporters in India. In light of these findings, and after careful consideration of the broader implications, the ICC determined that it was not appropriate to amend the published event schedule,” ICC’s statement read.

The ICC also emphasised that despite the BCB’s requests, it was not feasible to adjust the tournament schedule so close to the event. Following the absence of a confirmation from Bangladesh, the governing body moved forward with the established process of replacing the team with Scotland.

This unexpected turn of events now places Scotland in the spotlight as they prepare for the prestigious event, which kicks off on February 7.