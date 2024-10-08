iPhone 17: Big leaks about the display technology revealed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 17

It’s been a month since the launch of the iPhone 16 series, and the speculation about the next-generation iPhone 17 is already gaining momentum. Apple Inc. is expected to unleash the iPhone 17 by the end of next year, most probably in September 2025. Despite the distant launch, tech enthusiasts and Apple fans have been speculating on what to expect from the upcoming device. As per the early leaks and reports, it was suggested that the iPhone 17 might feature a groundbreaking display upgrade.

New display technology expected for iPhone 17 Air

As per the report from DigiTimes, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to debut with a completely new display technology which will be known as ‘Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) Technology’. The new tech is said to be a flagship introduction and would be something which Apple has never used in any previous iPhone models.

The integration of TDDI is expected to result in a lighter and thinner display, making the iPhone 17 Air notably lighter than its predecessors.

Users can also expect smoother performance and a more responsive touch experience with this innovative display.

Apple partners with Novatek for enhanced display quality

Reports further indicate that Apple has teamed up with Taiwanese display manufacturer Novatek to develop the iPhone 17's advanced display. This partnership is expected to deliver a significant improvement in display performance, offering a refined visual experience. Though Apple has not yet confirmed these details, industry insiders are excited about what this collaboration could mean for iPhone fans.

120Hz Refresh rate and enhanced performance likely

While Apple has not released any official information about the iPhone 17 Air, rumours suggest that the new model will support a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smoother scrolling and enhanced visual clarity. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air may come equipped with a more powerful chipset and up to 8GB of RAM, ensuring high-speed performance for demanding tasks. The upcoming model is also expected to feature a Type-C port, continuing Apple's shift towards universal charging standards.

What to expect from the upcoming iPhone 17 Air

Although many details remain under wraps, the iPhone 17 Air is shaping up to be a highly anticipated device with its innovative display and performance upgrades. As more leaks emerge, Apple fans can look forward to a next-gen iPhone experience that aims to raise the bar in terms of design and technology.

