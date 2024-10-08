Apple launches ‘Submerged’: A short film exclusively for Vision Pro users

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Submerged

Apple, a popular premium brand known for its popular iPhone series, MacBook, and more has unveiled a new trailer for a short film named 'Submerged'. The movie has been shot for Vision Pro headset users, exclusively. Directed by Edward Berger, the new trailer for its upcoming short film is scheduled for release on October 10, 2024. The iPhone maker’s entry into short films is called “Apple Immersive Video.”

A Glimpse into 'Submerged': A Tense Maritime Story

The trailer showcases an intense, period-based storyline that features a WWII submarine crew that faces a life-threatening crisis.

As the tension mounts, the viewers can witness immersive scenes like rising water levels and exploding machinery, that provide a first-person perspective of the unfolding drama.

These visuals shot in the film, were enhanced by the Vision Pro headset's immersive capabilities.

Vision Pro: A high-end experience in a cost-sensitive market

While Apple’s Vision Pro headset, priced above USD 3,000, targets high-end users, other companies like Meta have been focusing on affordability. Meta is working on bringing down the price of its Quest headsets to under USD 500, aiming to attract more customers amid a cost-of-living crisis that has made many consumers wary of expensive gadgets.

Image Source : YOUTUBESubmerged

Exclusive Vision Pro content: A new strategy for Apple

With Submerged (short film), Apple is aiming at leveraging exclusive content to boost the appeal of its Vision Pro headset.

The short film, written and directed by Edward Berger, is known for the Academy Award-winning All Quiet on the Western Front, and it is expected to attract users who are seeking unique experiences in the realm of immersive media.

ALSO READ: Google Meet rolls out new call interface with contact suggestions: What’s new?

Google Meet has rolled out a new call-screen interface for the users. This update has followed the recent introduction of AI-generated notes that summarize meetings automatically. The redesigned call interface is now available for Android devices.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk hits 200 million followers on X: Who else is in the top 5 list?

Elon Musk has reportedly achieved a remarkable milestone on the microblogging platform where he became the first individual to surpass 200 million followers. With the new milestone, Musk solidifies his status as one of the most influential figures on the platform.