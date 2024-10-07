Elon Musk hits 200 million followers on X: Who else is in the top 5 list?

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Elon Musk hits 200 million followers on X

Elon Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur who is the head of X (formerly known as Twitter) has been in the news for a while for his comments and posts- majorly for being very vocal. He has reportedly achieved a remarkable milestone on the microblogging platform where he became the first individual to surpass 200 million followers. With the new milestone, Musk solidifies his status as one of the most influential figures on the platform.

With this achievement, he has widened the gap between himself and other top-followed personalities.

Elon Musk sets a record with 200 million followers

Musk's journey from Twitter to X

Elon Musk purchased Twitter in 2022 for a staggering USD 44 billion (INR 4,400 crores), and since then he has been transforming the platform significantly. Among his notable changes were the introduction of a monetization policy and the rebranding of Twitter to X.

Since then, Musk’s presence and influence on the platform have grown, leading to his massive following on X.

Who follows Musk?

While Elon Musk tops the list with 200 million followers, there are other prominent personalities with a substantial presence on X and are also following the head of the platform. Here are 5 other influential people on X who have the maximum followers:

Barack Obama: The former US President holds the second spot with 131.9 million followers, making him the closest to Musk, though still far behind. Cristiano Ronaldo: The football superstar ranks third with 113.2 million followers, showcasing his global popularity beyond the football field.

Justin Bieber: The pop sensation takes the fourth spot with 110.3 million followers, making him a favourite among music lovers.

Rihanna: The acclaimed singer and entrepreneur has been ranked fifth, with around 108.4 million followers, continuing to maintain a significant presence on the platform.



PM Narendra Modi crosses 100 million followers

Joining the list of most influential and followed people on the microblogging platform, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is another key figure on X. He recently crossed the 100 million followers mark. At present, he has around 102.4 million followers, which has earned him praise from Elon Musk.

In comparison, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has a follower count of around 26 million on the platform.

The global outreach of X

Elon Musk recently revealed that X has around 600 million active users worldwide, with about 300 million daily active users. The platform's reach and influence have grown under Musk's leadership, making it a significant space for global conversations and interactions.

