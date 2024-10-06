Meta Movie Gen launched to convert Text to Video with Meta’s new AI tool

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta Movie Gen

Meta is continuing its heavy focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), and it is bringing exciting new features to its platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. In its latest AI-driven innovation update, Meta has unleashed a new tool called ‘Meta Movie Gen’, which promises to revolutionize video creation by converting text into high-quality videos.

Meta Movie Gen: A Text-to-Video AI tool

Meta Movie Gen is an advanced Text-to-Video AI tool which enables users to easily transform written words into video format. No matter if you are a professional video creator or a casual user, this tool has been designed to be user-friendly. It enables the creation of high-quality videos with just a few prompts. It is a game-changer for video content creators who are looking forward to bringing their ideas to life quickly.

Easy to use for all users

The tech leader has ensured that Meta Movie Gen is accessible to everyone worldwide. Whether you are a professional or a beginner, the tool has been customized to suit different levels of expertise.

Furthermore, users could create videos via simple prompts, but the tool also has editing capabilities, which enables them to convert old photos into videos without any hassle.

Image Source : METAMeta Movie Gen

Sound creation and video editing capabilities

In addition to video creation, Meta Movie Gen also enables the users to generate sound, enhancing the creative process.

This feature will make it possible to create a complete video project without switching between multiple tools.

The AI tool could further help video creators which will help in enhancing their storytelling and creativity, making it an essential asset for content creators.

Future updates and expansions

At present, in its development phase, Meta Movie Gen is expected to receive several updates in the future, which will further improve its capabilities.

Meta aims at providing more advanced AI features that cater to the growing needs of video creators worldwide.

Meta AI expanding across platforms

Meta’s AI integration does not stop with Meta Movie Gen. The company has also introduced AI support in WhatsApp, enabling users to create photos and videos and watch reels effortlessly.

This is part of Meta's broader strategy to enhance user experience across its platforms using AI.

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg surpasses Jeff Bezos, now world’s second richest with USD 206 billion fortune

ALSO READ: Oura Ring 4 launched with 8-day battery life: Price, features and availability