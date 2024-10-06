Mark Zuckerberg surpasses Jeff Bezos, now world’s second richest with USD 206 billion fortune

Follow us on Image Source : META MARK ZUCKERBERG

Mark Zuckerberg, the Co-Founder and CEO of Meta Platforms, has recently become the second-richest person in the world, overtaking Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and LVMH’s Bernard Arnault. Zuckerberg’s net worth now stands at a staggering USD 206 billion (Rs 17.3 lakh crore), according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, trailing only Tesla’s Elon Musk, who holds the top spot with USD 256 billion (Rs 21.5 lakh crore).

Meta stock surge boosts Zuckerberg’s wealth

Zuckerberg’s wealth saw a tremendous boost in 2024, with his fortune increasing by Rs 78.1 billion (Rs 6.5 lakh crore) this year. This surge is largely attributed to Meta’s stock price, which has skyrocketed by over 72 per cent, reaching a record high of USD 595.94. As the head of Meta, Zuckerberg has benefited from the success of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp.

Meta AI’s growing impact

During the Meta Connect 2024 event on September 25, Zuckerberg announced that Meta AI is on track to become the most widely used digital assistant globally, nearing 500 million active users. The billionaire also hinted at expansion into major markets like the European Union, further solidifying Meta's influence in the tech industry.

Tech giants’ wealth on the rise

Zuckerberg’s wealth spike is part of a larger trend among tech leaders. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison have also seen impressive gains in their net worths, adding USD 63.5 billion (USD 5.3 lakh crore) and USD 55.9 billion (USD 4.7 lakh crore) respectively in 2024.

ALSO READ: OpenAI launches 'Canvas' interface for enhanced writing and coding collaboration

OpenAI has come up with a new interface for ChatGPT named ‘Canvas’, which is designed to make it easier for users to manage writing and coding projects. This tool will open a secondary window beside the regular chat, by letting the users generate and edit text or code directly.

ALSO READ: iQOO 13 expected to foray in November 2024: What to expect?

iQoo is expected to come with the latest flagship smartphone in the Indian market by next month. The new smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and here are the other details of the smartphone.