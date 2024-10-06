OpenAI launches 'Canvas' interface for enhanced writing and coding collaboration

Follow us on Image Source : OPENAI OpenAI Canvas

OpenAI, one of the popular AI tools have recently unveiled a new interface for ChatGPT called Canvas’, which has been designed to make it easier for users to manage writing and coding projects. This innovative workspace feature will open a secondary window beside the regular chat, enabling users to generate and edit text or code directly within the canvas.

Highlighting sections for specific edits, like rewriting or adding comments, provides users more control and flexibility when refining their work. The new Canvas interface is currently rolling out in beta for ChatGPT Plus and Teams users, with Enterprise and Edu users gaining access next week.

Editable workspaces for AI-powered projects by bridging the gap

The new interface of OpenAI responds to the growing demand for editable workspaces in AI tools, a feature that has also been adopted by competitors like Anthropic’s Artifacts and the popular coding assistant Cursor.

While AI chatbots are still struggling with completing complex projects in one go, Canvas will enable users to fine-tune AI outputs without rewriting entire sections from scratch. For example, users can prompt ChatGPT to write an email or generate code, and then easily adjust specific parts within the canvas window, making collaboration more seamless.

Tailored features for writers and developers

For writing tasks, Canvas has enabled users to edit the text in real-time, adjusting the tone, length, or language. Coding tools are also enhanced, as ChatGPT can generate API servers, add in-line documentation, or even review and fix code errors. Once the beta phase concludes, OpenAI will plan to extend the canvas feature to free users, making it widely accessible for anyone looking to leverage AI for complex writing or coding tasks.

