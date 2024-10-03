Oura Ring 4 launched with 8-day battery life: Price, features and availability

Follow us on Image Source : OURA RING 4 Oura Ring 4

Oura Ring 4, the fourth-generation OF smart wearable has been launched with upgraded health sensors and improved battery life. The new smart wearable offers a more refined titanium design and new health monitoring feature, along with a variety of sizes and colour options for the users.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest smart ring.

Oura Ring 4: Price and availability

The Oura Ring 4 is priced at USD 349 (roughly Rs. 29,300) and is available in 12 sizes, ranging from 4 to 15.

You can choose from six colourways:

Black Brushed Silver Gold Rose Gold Silver Stealth

The smart ring is currently available for pre-order in select markets, including the US, UK and parts of Europe, with shipping set to begin on October 15.

Design and durability

The Oura Ring 4 sports a new, non-allergenic titanium build, which has been designed for both durability and comfort.

The smart ring is water-resistant up to 100 meters, making it suitable for various activities, including swimming and workouts.

The smart ring weighs between 3.3g to 5.2g depending on size, and measuring just 7.9mm in width and 2.8mm in thickness, it’s lightweight yet durable.

Advanced health and fitness tracking

Equipped with Smart Sensing technology, the Oura Ring 4 offers enhanced health and activity tracking. It features red and infrared LEDs that measure blood oxygen levels during sleep, as well as green LEDs that continuously track heart rate and heart rate variability. An accelerometer monitors daily movement, while a digital sensor tracks body temperature fluctuations, providing insights into overall well-being, stress, and reproductive health.

Oura App integration and more

The Oura Ring 4 is compatible with the updated Oura App, which now includes advanced insights into:

Stress management

Daily activities

Reproductive health

It also supports Oura Labs, enabling the users to test experimental features. The app is available on both iOS and Android devices, offering a seamless experience across platforms.

Battery Life and charging

Another major feature of the smart wearable is that the ring can last for up to 8 days on a single charge.

Charging takes between 20 to 80 minutes, depending on the battery level, and the ring comes with a size-specific charger and a USB Type-C cable for convenience.

It also supports Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) connectivity to ensure minimal power consumption during use.

The Oura Ring 4 promises to be a comprehensive health and fitness tracker in a sleek, durable form, perfect for users looking for a discreet yet powerful wearable.

