WhatsApp testing new typing indicator on Android: What to expect?

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform has been gearing up to roll out a new update that changes the way users see typing and voice recording indicators during conversations. As per the report by WABetainfo, the redesigned typing indicator is under testing phase and will be rolled out in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.21.18).

Here’s a look at what’s new and how this feature aims to improve the chat experience.

Revamped typing indicator: What's new?

In the current version of WhatsApp, the typing indicator appears at the top of the chat screen, under the group name or chat title.

The new typing indicator will now show directly within the chat window as a bubble, giving users real-time updates about who is typing without the need to glance elsewhere.

This change will make it easier to follow conversations seamlessly while maintaining focus on the ongoing chat.

Real-time feedback for group chats

The new indicator will also display when someone is recording a voice message.

For group chats, the profile icons of participants who are typing or recording will appear with a three-dot typing animation, giving clear feedback about who is active in the chat.

This is a big improvement from the current system, which only shows the name of the person typing at the top.

This revamped indicator is designed to enhance the experience, especially in group conversations where multiple users might be typing at the same time.

By embedding the typing indicator directly into the chat interface, users can more intuitively manage their conversations.

Availability of the feature

The redesigned typing indicator is currently available to select beta testers who have updated their app through the Google Play Store.

The feature is expected to roll out to a larger audience in the coming weeks.

