Founded in 2009 by Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the ‘World Wide Web Foundation’ (commonly known as WWWF) was established to create an open, safe and accessible internet for all. At a time when only 20 per cent of the world had internet access, this foundation majorly focused on promoting web accessibility, closing the digital divide and advocating for internet policies which ensured user safety, inclusivity and affordability.

The WWWF played a pioneering role in internet governance, 0policy-making and research. It helped millions to access a more secure online environment.

Key achievements of the WWWF

In the tenure of 15 years of operation, the WWWF worked tirelessly to empower underserved communities. They did this by addressing data privacy concerns, advocating affordable internet access and influencing policies for a more inclusive web.

The foundation was further instrumental in promoting global internet standards and ensuring that the web remained a place of opportunity for all, especially in regions where access to the internet was limited.

From fostering innovation to advancing research in internet policies, the WWWF significantly has shaped the online experience which we enjoy in today’s time.

Why is the World Wide Web Foundation shutting down?

The decision to shut down WWWF comes as global internet access has grown and reached nearly 70 per cent, which is a significant increase from when the foundation started.

With its original mission largely accomplished and other organizations now equipped to handle emerging challenges like online privacy and data security, the WWWF has further decided to wind down its operations by the end of September 2024.

Tim Berners-Lee, the co-founder of the WWWF, planned to focus on new projects like the Solid Protocol, which aims at giving users greater control over their data. This new direction further highlights Berners-Lee’s ongoing commitment to decentralizing the web and restoring user autonomy.

Legacy of the WWWF

The WWWF leaves behind a powerful legacy by creating a more inclusive, secure and affordable internet for millions of people worldwide.

While the foundation will no longer be operational, its impact will continue through the efforts of other organizations and Berners-Lee’s new initiatives which aimed at safeguarding internet users in the evolving digital landscape.

