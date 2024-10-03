Google for India 2024: Gemini Live in Hindi along with major AI advancements announced

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google for India 2024

At the 10th edition of the Google for India event, the tech giant marked its 20th anniversary in India and announced to focus on AI and local innovations. The company further unveiled updates like launching its Gemini AI model in Hindi and supporting eight more Indian languages which are expected to launch soon in India.

This milestone further reflects Google’s commitment towards bringing advanced AI technologies to the diverse linguistic landscape of India.

Google for India 2024: Celebrating 20 Years of Innovation

Image Source : GOOGLE Google for India 2024

Gemini Live now in Hindi- Expanding to more Indian languages

Google's AI model, Gemini, has been a major focus at this year's event. Over 40% of Gemini's Indian users rely on voice input, prompting Google to introduce Gemini Live in Hindi. This new rollout aims to make AI more accessible to Hindi-speaking users, with support for Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, and five additional Indian languages coming soon.

Image Source : GEMINIGemini Live

In addition, Google AI Overview, previously available only in Hindi, is now accessible in Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi, further extending its reach across India's linguistic diversity.

Enhanced Google Pay and UPI Circle feature

Google also announced exciting upgrades to Google Pay. A new UPI Circle feature allows users to request payments on someone else’s behalf. For instance, a parent can approve payments for their child without sharing account access. Google Pay has also increased its loan limits, offering loans up to Rs 5 lakh and gold loans up to Rs 50 lakh to eligible users.

AI-driven healthcare and clean energy initiatives

Google is further strengthening its AI-driven healthcare efforts in India. The company’s AI technology will help in cancer and tuberculosis screenings, with plans to make these services free for the next 10 years. Google’s partnership with local hospitals aims to improve health outcomes across the country.

In addition to health, Google is prioritizing clean energy. With the addition of 186 MW of clean energy to India’s power grid and a partnership with the Adani Group to establish a solar farm in Gujarat, Google is actively working towards its goal of 24/7 carbon-free energy in India.

Supporting merchants and enhancing digital skills

Merchants in India will now be able to add their WhatsApp contact directly to their Google business profiles, making it easier for customers to communicate. This new feature, initially exclusive to India, is part of Google’s push to support small businesses in the digital economy.

Google is also investing in digital education through its AI Skills House, a new platform designed to teach AI skills to students and educators. The initiative aims to train 10 million Indians and provide them with digital badges to boost learning and career opportunities.

Google’s announcements at the 2024 event emphasize its growing role in India’s tech ecosystem, focusing on AI, local language support, and impactful innovations across sectors like healthcare, payments, and clean energy.

ALSO READ: Snapchat’s Footsteps feature to track your travels, now available for iOS: How does it work?

ALSO READ: Sony ULT Wear review: Amazing headphones for heavy bass music lovers