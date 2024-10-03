Thursday, October 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Google for India 2024: Gemini Live in Hindi along with major AI advancements announced

Google for India 2024: Gemini Live in Hindi along with major AI advancements announced

In Google for India 2024, the tech giant made some major announcements, and some were India-centric. Gemini Live was the highlighting factor, which was made available in Hindi and it is further expanding to more Indian languages (probably 9 other Indian languages). Here are the other details.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2024 19:24 IST
Google for India 2024
Image Source : GOOGLE Google for India 2024

At the 10th edition of the Google for India event, the tech giant marked its 20th anniversary in India and announced to focus on AI and local innovations. The company further unveiled updates like launching its Gemini AI model in Hindi and supporting eight more Indian languages which are expected to launch soon in India. 

This milestone further reflects Google’s commitment towards bringing advanced AI technologies to the diverse linguistic landscape of India.

Google for India 2024: Celebrating 20 Years of Innovation

India Tv - Google for India 2024
Image Source : GOOGLEGoogle for India 2024

Gemini Live now in Hindi- Expanding to more Indian languages

Google's AI model, Gemini, has been a major focus at this year's event. Over 40% of Gemini's Indian users rely on voice input, prompting Google to introduce Gemini Live in Hindi. This new rollout aims to make AI more accessible to Hindi-speaking users, with support for Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, and five additional Indian languages coming soon.

India Tv - Gemini, gemini live, gemini hindi

Image Source : GEMINIGemini Live

In addition, Google AI Overview, previously available only in Hindi, is now accessible in Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi, further extending its reach across India's linguistic diversity.

Enhanced Google Pay and UPI Circle feature

Google also announced exciting upgrades to Google Pay. A new UPI Circle feature allows users to request payments on someone else’s behalf. For instance, a parent can approve payments for their child without sharing account access. Google Pay has also increased its loan limits, offering loans up to Rs 5 lakh and gold loans up to Rs 50 lakh to eligible users.

AI-driven healthcare and clean energy initiatives

Google is further strengthening its AI-driven healthcare efforts in India. The company’s AI technology will help in cancer and tuberculosis screenings, with plans to make these services free for the next 10 years. Google’s partnership with local hospitals aims to improve health outcomes across the country.

In addition to health, Google is prioritizing clean energy. With the addition of 186 MW of clean energy to India’s power grid and a partnership with the Adani Group to establish a solar farm in Gujarat, Google is actively working towards its goal of 24/7 carbon-free energy in India.

Related Stories
Google CEO Sundar Pichai hails PM Modi's 'clear vision' for AI in India: 'Challenged us to do more…'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai hails PM Modi's 'clear vision' for AI in India: 'Challenged us to do more…'

Google Pixel 8 available for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart sale: Should you buy it or go for Pixel 8a? 

Google Pixel 8 available for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart sale: Should you buy it or go for Pixel 8a? 

Google Maps' action against fake reviews impacts businesses in India

Google Maps' action against fake reviews impacts businesses in India

Google for India 2024 set for October 3: What to expect?

Google for India 2024 set for October 3: What to expect?

Google rollouts Gemini Live for all Android users: Here's what it is, how to use it

Google rollouts Gemini Live for all Android users: Here's what it is, how to use it

Google Lens enhances functionality with new video feature powered by AI

Google Lens enhances functionality with new video feature powered by AI

Websites you visit may store your data on your device: Here's how to disable this feature

Websites you visit may store your data on your device: Here's how to disable this feature

Google for India 2024: Everything announced at the event

Google for India 2024: Everything announced at the event

Supporting merchants and enhancing digital skills

Merchants in India will now be able to add their WhatsApp contact directly to their Google business profiles, making it easier for customers to communicate. This new feature, initially exclusive to India, is part of Google’s push to support small businesses in the digital economy.

Google is also investing in digital education through its AI Skills House, a new platform designed to teach AI skills to students and educators. The initiative aims to train 10 million Indians and provide them with digital badges to boost learning and career opportunities.

Google’s announcements at the 2024 event emphasize its growing role in India’s tech ecosystem, focusing on AI, local language support, and impactful innovations across sectors like healthcare, payments, and clean energy.

ALSO READ: Snapchat’s Footsteps feature to track your travels, now available for iOS: How does it work?

ALSO READ: Sony ULT Wear review: Amazing headphones for heavy bass music lovers

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement