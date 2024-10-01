Snapchat’s Footsteps feature to track your travels, now available for iOS: How does it work?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Snapchat

Snapchat, a popular photo-sharing platform has introduced a new feature called Footsteps for iOS users. The new feature will enable the user to track the places where they have explored and shared snaps. Earlier, this feature was only available for Snapchat+ subscribers, and it is now accessible to all iOS users with the latest version of the app. This new update will follow other major announcements at the Snap Partner Summit 2024, which included the integration of Gemini AI into My AI and the launch of the fifth generation Snap Spectacles.

Footsteps on Snapchat: Track your travels

Footsteps feature uses Snap Map to record all the places to which the users have travelled, with the feature retroactively creating initial steps from Memories. After that, it will rely on live location data to update the list of places visited by the iOS user. Furthermore, users will have full control over their Footsteps data and can delete their history anytime if they wish to stop using the feature.

Earlier, exclusive to Snapchat+ users, the Footsteps feature is now available to all iOS users.

The footsteps feature will utilize location data and Memories which will help in creating a comprehensive history of visited places, but it will only work when Ghost Mode is disabled.

Snap Summit 2024: About other major announcements

At the Snap Summit 2024, Snapchat unveiled several new features which are set to be unleashed in the coming time. The upcoming feature would include the integration of Google's Gemini large language model (LLM) into My AI, which will help boost its capabilities for processing text, video, audio, images and code.

Another major launch was the AI Video feature, which generates videos from text prompts and is currently available to Creators only.

Snapchat has added an AI Lens which will showcase the user's elderly selves, which will further expand the platform's AI-driven features.

