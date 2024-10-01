Google Lens enhances functionality with new video feature powered by AI

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE LENS Google Lens

Google Lens is set to transform the way users search for information with a significant update that introduces video recording capabilities. This feature will enable the users to capture videos of objects and places to facilitate quick web searches, by leveraging the power of the advanced AI model of the tech giant, called Gemini.

New video recording capability

The video recording feature, which was first unveiled at Google I/O earlier this year (2024), has expanded the functionality of Google Lens which is beyond still images.

Earlier, the users could only capture the photos for tasks like translation, solving math problems and image search. While effective for many scenarios, it could not search for moving objects or conduct detailed queries.

Now, users can record videos which will last for approximately 20 seconds and add verbal prompts about what they want to learn. Once recorded, the AI Overviews powered by Gemini process the video using computer vision technology to provide insightful responses.

Enhanced object recognition

In testing, this new feature has proven adept at accurately identifying moving objects and describing their shapes, colours and even materials. The process is seamless, where users will simply have to open Google Lens, and they need to switch to Search mode and long-press the capture icon to start recording.

After stating their inquiry, Google Lens integrates with the Google app to generate a response, typically within two to three seconds.

Rollout and availability of the new feature: When to expect it?

The upgraded Google Lens is rolling out to users in regions where AI Overviews are available at the moment. The new development marks a significant leap forward in how Google Lens can assist users in gathering information in real time, making it a powerful tool for everyday inquiries.

